Trump Tweets in Farsi to Support Protesters in Iran, Says Closely Monitoring Situation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump tweeted in Farsi, expressing his support to Iranian protesters demanding the resignation and prosecution of those responsible for the recent Ukrainian Boeing 737 plane crash in Tehran.

"To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I've stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage," Trump wrote both in Farsi and in English on Twitter.

The US president added that Tehran should let international human rights organizations monitor and report on the protests in the Iranian capital.

"There can not be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown. The world is watching," Trump wrote.

On Saturday, a peaceful gathering of hundreds of students outside the Amirkabir University of Technology in Tehran to honor the victims of the fatal Ukrainian plane crash in Iran turned into a rally, demanding the resignation and prosecution of those responsible for the catastrophe. Later, the police dispersed the protesters, who shouted radical slogans and demonstratively tore the portrait of slain Qasem Soleimani, commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, who died as a result of the US drone strike in early January.