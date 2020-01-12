UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Tweets In Farsi To Support Protesters In Iran, Says Closely Monitoring Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 04:10 AM

Trump Tweets in Farsi to Support Protesters in Iran, Says Closely Monitoring Situation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump tweeted in Farsi, expressing his support to Iranian protesters demanding the resignation and prosecution of those responsible for the recent Ukrainian Boeing 737 plane crash in Tehran.

"To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I've stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage," Trump wrote both in Farsi and in English on Twitter.

The US president added that Tehran should let international human rights organizations monitor and report on the protests in the Iranian capital.

"There can not be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown. The world is watching," Trump wrote.

On Saturday, a peaceful gathering of hundreds of students outside the Amirkabir University of Technology in Tehran to honor the victims of the fatal Ukrainian plane crash in Iran turned into a rally, demanding the resignation and prosecution of those responsible for the catastrophe. Later, the police dispersed the protesters, who shouted radical slogans and demonstratively tore the portrait of slain Qasem Soleimani, commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, who died as a result of the US drone strike in early January.

Related Topics

Drone Internet World Police Technology Iran Twitter Trump Died Tehran January Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Pakistan

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan Haitham bin Tariq

3 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Salem Al Derei

3 hours ago

Zelenskyy Says He Agreed With Rouhani on Joint Wor ..

4 hours ago

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai meets ailing ..

5 hours ago

Balanced oil market key for stability, says Al Maz ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.