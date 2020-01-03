Trump Tweets Iran Never Won a War After US Strike Kills Top Iranian Commander

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) US President Donald Trump broke his Twitter silence on Friday after the Pentagon killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani to say that Iran had never won a war.

"Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!" he tweeted hours after posting a single picture of the US flag.

The general was killed in a strike on the Baghdad airport early on Friday, in a tit-for-tat response to a siege of the US embassy in Iraq this week, which saw dozens of pro-Iranian protesters try to breach the mission.