Trump Tweets Iran Never Won A War After US Strike Kills Top Iranian Commander

Trump Tweets Iran Never Won a War After US Strike Kills Top Iranian Commander

US President Donald Trump broke his Twitter silence on Friday after the Pentagon killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani to say that Iran had never won a war

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) US President Donald Trump broke his Twitter silence on Friday after the Pentagon killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani to say that Iran had never won a war.

"Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!" he tweeted hours after posting a single picture of the US flag.

The general was killed in a strike on the Baghdad airport early on Friday, in a tit-for-tat response to a siege of the US embassy in Iraq this week, which saw dozens of pro-Iranian protesters try to breach the mission.

