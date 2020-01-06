UrduPoint.com
Trump Tweets Iran Will 'never Have A Nuclear Weapon'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 10:04 PM

Trump tweets Iran will 'never have a nuclear weapon'

President Donald Trump on Monday repeated his insistence that Iran will not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump on Monday repeated his insistence that Iran will not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

Writing in all-caps, the US leader tweeted: "IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!"The tweet came a day after Tehran announced it was further winding down observance of parts of an international deal struck to ensure that the country does not secretly develop a nuclear weapon under cover of its civilian nuclear industry.

Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 deal negotiated under his predecessor Barack Obama.

