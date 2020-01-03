UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 11:00 AM

Trump Tweets US Flag as Pentagon Confirms Killing of Iranian Commander Soleimani

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) US President Donald Trump tweeted a picture of the US flag just before the US Defense Department confirmed that it had killed Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani, the commander of the country's elite Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) which is mainly responsible for extraterritorial military, was killed by the US strike in the early hours of Friday.

The US Department of Defense said that the strikes had been carried out at the direction of President Donald Trump and were aimed at "deterring future Iranian attack plans."

Iran vowed exact vengeance on the United States upon the death of the top commander.

