Trump Twitter Account Not Jeopardized During Hack Attacks - White House

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 12:11 AM

Trump Twitter Account Not Jeopardized During Hack Attacks - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump's Twitter account was not jeopardized during the recent hack attacks and he will remain on the platform, White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Thursday.

"The President will remain on Twitter, but his account was secure and not jeopardized during these attacks," McEnany said.

More Stories From World

