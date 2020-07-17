Trump Twitter Account Not Jeopardized During Hack Attacks - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump's Twitter account was not jeopardized during the recent hack attacks and he will remain on the platform, White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Thursday.

"The President will remain on Twitter, but his account was secure and not jeopardized during these attacks," McEnany said.

McEnany noted that the White House teams were in contact with Twitter over the last 18 hours to keep Trump's Twitter feed secure .

On the night into Thursday, Twitter accounts of several famous people ” including ex-US President Barack Obama, US presidential candidate Joe Biden, Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, microsoft founder Bill Gates, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and rapper Kanye West ” were hacked, and an advertisement of a Bitcoin-based Ponzi scheme was posted there.

According to Twitter, the hijacking of the accounts resulted from an attack on some of the company's employees and gaining access to its internal tools.

Although most of the accounts were restored by Wednesday evening, the company warned that hackers might continue the attack. According to The Guardian newspaper, a bitcoin wallet, which number was included in tweets sent from hacked accounts, rapidly grew to over $100,000.