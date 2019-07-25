UrduPoint.com
Trump, Ukraine President Look Forward To Opportunity To Meet - White House

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:44 PM

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone call said they are looking forward to meeting each other in person, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone call said they are looking forward to meeting each other in person, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said on Thursday.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke by telephone with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to congratulate him on his recent election," Deere said in a statement. "Both leaders also expressed that they look forward to the opportunity to meet."

