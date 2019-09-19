UrduPoint.com
Trump, UK's Johnson Discuss Addressing Iran's 'Destabilizing' Behavior - White House

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 05:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump in a phone call with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed security concerns over Iran's alleged destabilizing activities in the middle East, White House spokesperson Judd Deere said in a statement.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom. The President and the Prime Minister reaffirmed the value of the Special Relationship in addressing shared security concerns, most notably Iran's destabilizing behavior," Deere said in the statement after the call on Wednesday.

Both leaders added that they look forward to seeing each other at the United Nations General Assembly gathering next week.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump said he had instructed the secretary of the Treasury to "substantially increase" economic sanctions against Iran, apparently in response to Tehran's alleged involvement in the devastating drone attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities this past weekend.

On Saturday, a drone attack on Saudi Aramco forced the Saudi Arabian national oil company to shut down its Abqaiq and Khurais facilities, which resulted in more than a twofold drop of Saudi Arabia's net oil output and, consequently, a surge of oil prices worldwide.

US and Saudi officials have blamed Iran for the attack despite the Houthis taking credit for the incident. Iranian officials have rejected US allegations.

