WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke about collaborating to boost security of telecommunications networks, the White House said in a press release.

On Thursday, Britain's Guardian newspaper reported that China's Huawei may be allowed to participate in the United Kingdom's 5G network despite US warnings.

"The two leaders discussed important regional and bilateral issues, including working together to ensure the security of our telecommunications networks," the release said after the conversation on Friday.