Trump, UN Ambassadors Discussed Libya, N. Korea, Afghanistan, Iran - Nebenzia to Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The permanent representatives of the UN Security Council member states have discussed various issues, including Korea, Libya and Afghanistan, at the White House meeting with US President Donald Trump on Thursday, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik.

"The visit was open, the parties were involved and interested in the conversation, the president took a lively part in the discussion; he spoke, listened attentively to all," Nebenzia said. "We discussed everything: we discussed Korea and Iran, Afghanistan and Libya, the UN itself and life."