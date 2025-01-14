Trump Unbound: America Braces For Wild, Dark Comeback
Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2025 | 03:40 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Buckle up: Donald Trump returns to the White House next week for a second term that promises to be even more volatile -- and hard-line -- than his roller-coaster first presidency.
Buoyed by his historic political comeback, the billionaire Republican has shown no sign of changing the bombastic style that shook the United States and the world from 2017 to 2021.
"If you liked Trump One, you're going to love Trump Two," Peter Loge, the director of George Washington University's school of Media and Public Affairs, told AFP.
For all the talk of a more disciplined Trump, the 78-year-old -- who will become the oldest person ever sworn in on January 20 -- appears to be much the same mercurial figure as last time around.
Before even setting foot back in the Oval Office, he has spoken of a new "golden age" even as he vows retribution against opponents and the media, and pledges the mass deportation of illegal migrants.
Trump has also set off alarm bells around the globe, issuing outlandish territorial threats against US allies and stoking fears that he will throw Ukraine under the bus to win a peace deal with Russia.
"Trump's character is fundamentally the same," said David Greenberg, professor of history and journalism at Rutgers University.
"What we can expect to see is more of the unexpected."
Recent Stories
MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Kuwait
18% sales tax applicable on local cotton and thread and imported cotton and thre ..
Registrations for ‘One Million Prompters’ initiative open
WGS launches knowledge partnerships with ShineWing, K2 Ntelligence Ventures
HBL PSL 10: Several big names from cricketing world left out of draft
UAE, Uruguay to join forces in clean energy, climate action
UAE President, New Zealand Prime Minister witness signing of Comprehensive Econo ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2025
Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits southwest Japan, Tsunami warning issued
Finland Embassy in UAE marks 50 years of UAE-Finland diplomatic ties
EPAA plants 11,600 mangrove trees in Khor Kalba
More Stories From World
-
Trump unbound: America braces for wild, dark comeback5 minutes ago
-
Vendee Globe winner Dalin banishes nightmare of 202125 minutes ago
-
EU says irregular crossings into bloc last year lowest since 202145 minutes ago
-
'Stubborn' janitor camps out amid rubble of Los Angeles fires55 minutes ago
-
Sudan rescuers say more than 120 killed by shelling near capital55 minutes ago
-
Dozens rescued, bodies pulled from S. Africa mining pit1 hour ago
-
China's photovoltaic industry actively developing international markets1 hour ago
-
Japanese tourist magnet Kyoto to hike hotel taxes2 hours ago
-
'Final round' of Gaza talks to start Tuesday in Qatar: source briefed on negotiations2 hours ago
-
Japanese tourist hotspot Kyoto to hike hotel taxes2 hours ago
-
'Afraid to live here': urban Bolivia's death-defying homes3 hours ago
-
Trump's cabinet picks come under US Senate spotlight3 hours ago