Open Menu

Trump Unbound: America Braces For Wild, Dark Comeback

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Trump unbound: America braces for wild, dark comeback

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Buckle up: Donald Trump returns to the White House next week for a second term that promises to be even more volatile -- and hard-line -- than his roller-coaster first presidency.

Buoyed by his historic political comeback, the billionaire Republican has shown no sign of changing the bombastic style that shook the United States and the world from 2017 to 2021.

"If you liked Trump One, you're going to love Trump Two," Peter Loge, the director of George Washington University's school of Media and Public Affairs, told AFP.

For all the talk of a more disciplined Trump, the 78-year-old -- who will become the oldest person ever sworn in on January 20 -- appears to be much the same mercurial figure as last time around.

Before even setting foot back in the Oval Office, he has spoken of a new "golden age" even as he vows retribution against opponents and the media, and pledges the mass deportation of illegal migrants.

Trump has also set off alarm bells around the globe, issuing outlandish territorial threats against US allies and stoking fears that he will throw Ukraine under the bus to win a peace deal with Russia.

"Trump's character is fundamentally the same," said David Greenberg, professor of history and journalism at Rutgers University.

"What we can expect to see is more of the unexpected."

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Washington White House Trump David George Same United States January 2017 Gold Media All From Love

Recent Stories

MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Kuw ..

MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Kuwait

45 minutes ago
 18% sales tax applicable on local cotton and threa ..

18% sales tax applicable on local cotton and thread and imported cotton and thre ..

1 hour ago
 Registrations for ‘One Million Prompters’ init ..

Registrations for ‘One Million Prompters’ initiative open

1 hour ago
 WGS launches knowledge partnerships with ShineWing ..

WGS launches knowledge partnerships with ShineWing, K2 Ntelligence Ventures

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL 10: Several big names from cricketing worl ..

HBL PSL 10: Several big names from cricketing world left out of draft

1 hour ago
 UAE, Uruguay to join forces in clean energy, clima ..

UAE, Uruguay to join forces in clean energy, climate action

2 hours ago
UAE President, New Zealand Prime Minister witness ..

UAE President, New Zealand Prime Minister witness signing of Comprehensive Econo ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2025

7 hours ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits southwest Japan, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits southwest Japan, Tsunami warning issued

14 hours ago
 Finland Embassy in UAE marks 50 years of UAE-Finla ..

Finland Embassy in UAE marks 50 years of UAE-Finland diplomatic ties

14 hours ago
 EPAA plants 11,600 mangrove trees in Khor Kalba

EPAA plants 11,600 mangrove trees in Khor Kalba

14 hours ago

More Stories From World