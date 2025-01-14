Trump unbound: America braces for wild, dark comeback

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Buckle up: Donald Trump returns to the White House next week for a second term that promises to be even more volatile -- and hard-line -- than his roller-coaster first presidency.

Buoyed by his historic political comeback, the billionaire Republican has shown no sign of changing the bombastic style that shook the United States and the world from 2017 to 2021.

"If you liked Trump One, you're going to love Trump Two," Peter Loge, the director of George Washington University's school of Media and Public Affairs, told AFP.

For all the talk of a more disciplined Trump, the 78-year-old -- who will become the oldest person ever sworn in on January 20 -- appears to be much the same mercurial figure as last time around.

Before even setting foot back in the Oval Office, he has spoken of a new "golden age" even as he vows retribution against opponents and the media, and pledges the mass deportation of illegal migrants.

Trump has also set off alarm bells around the globe, issuing outlandish territorial threats against US allies and stoking fears that he will throw Ukraine under the bus to win a peace deal with Russia.

"Trump's character is fundamentally the same," said David Greenberg, professor of history and journalism at Rutgers University.

"What we can expect to see is more of the unexpected."