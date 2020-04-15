UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Under Fire Over WHO Funding Freeze

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 05:03 PM

Trump under fire over WHO funding freeze

The US decision to freeze funding to the World Health Organization over what President Donald Trump said was its "mismanaging" of the global coronavirus pandemic triggered anger and concern on Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The US decision to freeze funding to the World Health Organization over what President Donald Trump said was its "mismanaging" of the global coronavirus pandemic triggered anger and concern on Wednesday.

Trump announced Tuesday that the United States would halt payments to the UN body that amounted to $400 million last year.

He said it would be frozen pending a review into the WHO's role in "severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus," said Trump, who accused the Geneva-based body of putting "political correctness above life-saving measures." Trump charged that the outbreak could have been contained "with very little death" if the WHO had accurately assessed the situation in China, where the disease broke out late last year.

Here are some of the reactions from across the world to Trump's move: "(It is) not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the World Health Organization or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against the virus," UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

"It is my belief that the World Health Organization must be supported, as it is absolutely critical to the world's efforts to win the war against COVID-19." "China is seriously concerned about the US announcement to suspend funding for the World Health Organization", Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

"The current global epidemic situation is grim. It is at a critical moment. This US decision will weaken WHO's capacities and undermine the international cooperation against the epidemic.

" "We urge the United States to earnestly fulfill their responsibilities and obligations, and support the WHO-led international action against the epidemic," Zhao said, adding that the agency plays an "irreplaceable role" against the pandemic.

"Deeply regret US decision to suspend funding to WHO", EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Twitter.

"There is no reason justifying this move at a moment when their efforts are needed more than ever to help contain and mitigate the coronavirus pandemic.

"Only by joining forces we can overcome this crisis that knows no borders." "Blaming others won't help. The virus knows no borders", German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Twitter.

"One of the best investments is to strengthen the UN, above all the under-financed WHO... in the development and distribution of tests and vaccines." "Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds. Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them. The world needs @WHO now more than ever" -- microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Twitter. Through his foundation, Gates is one of the main private funders of the WHO.

"The last thing we need now is to attack the WHO" -- former WHO director-general Gro Harlem Brundtland in a statement to AFP.

"This means weakening our central global institution," said the 71-year-old doctor and former Norwegian prime minister who headed the WHO between 1997 and 2003.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister World United Nations China Twitter German Trump Doctor Bill Gates United States All From Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Package for paying utility bills, port charges dem ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council launches special portal for r ..

14 minutes ago

Expats tiger force on cards to facilitate stranded ..

3 minutes ago

Global stock markets tank on virus woe; oil prices ..

3 minutes ago

Top EU diplomat 'deeply regrets' US WHO funding fr ..

3 minutes ago

Germany to extend virus curbs to May 3: state govt ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.