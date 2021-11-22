UrduPoint.com

Trump Under Scrutiny For Allegedly Diminishing High-End Manhattan Property Value - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 08:46 PM

Trump Under Scrutiny for Allegedly Diminishing High-End Manhattan Property Value - Reports

Former US President Donald Trump's company is under scrutiny for allegedly downgrading the value of its several properties in the years preceding 2016, including a high-end 70-story building in Manhattan, the Washington Post reported on Monday citing city records and officials familiar with the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump's company is under scrutiny for allegedly downgrading the value of its several properties in the years preceding 2016, including a high-end 70-story building in Manhattan, the Washington Post reported on Monday citing city records and officials familiar with the matter.

The Manhattan building is located at 40 Wall Street and the Trump Organization listed its worth at $527 million in 2012. Later in the year, the company informed property tax officials that the entire building was worth just $16.7 million, one-thirtieth, the report said.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is considering filing a lawsuit while prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office have already convened a grand jury, which could vote on imposing criminal charges, the report added.

Among other properties under scrutiny are Trump's golf club in California, which he claimed to be worth $900,000 and at the same time $25 million in different situations, as well as his estate in suburban New York that was also valued between $56 million and $291 million, according to the report.

In July, the Trump Organization and its Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg were charged in a New York court with a tax crimes ranging over a 15-year timespan, including a scheme to defraud, conspiracy, grand larceny and falsifying of business records.

Both, the Trump Organization and Weisselberg pleaded not guilty to the charges. Former president Donald Trump has characterized the charges as being politically motivated.

Related Topics

Business Washington Vote Company Trump Same York Manhattan New York July Criminals 2016 Post Million Court

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed attends GMIS 2021 at Expo 2020 D ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends GMIS 2021 at Expo 2020 Dubai

7 minutes ago
 Russia spy agency dismisses claims of Ukraine inva ..

Russia spy agency dismisses claims of Ukraine invasion plan

5 minutes ago
 12176 smoke emitting vehicles fined

12176 smoke emitting vehicles fined

7 minutes ago
 10 criminals held, contraband seized

10 criminals held, contraband seized

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan wants to further strengthen its cooperati ..

Pakistan wants to further strengthen its cooperation with Syria in diverse areas ..

7 minutes ago
 Afghanistan Needs Female Doctors, Teachers, Police ..

Afghanistan Needs Female Doctors, Teachers, Police Officers - Police Chief

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.