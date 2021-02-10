WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Former President Donald Trump is unhappy with his defense lawyer's opening argument on the first day of the impeachment trial, CNN reported citing two people familiar with the matter.

Trump was so disappointed with defense attorney Bruce Cantor's opening argument that he was "almost screaming," the report said on Tuesday.

Republican Senators such as Bill Cassidy, John Cornyn, and Ted Cruz have already publicly criticized Trump's legal defense team for struggling to address the constitutional argument in the trial about whether it is constitutional to hold a trial for a US president that is no longer in office.

The Senate voted 56-44 on Tuesday to declare the Trump impeachment trial constitutional. Six Republican Senators sided with Democrats on the vote.