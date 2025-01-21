Open Menu

Trump unleashes first day blitz with promise of new 'golden age'

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Donald Trump signed a blizzard of divisive presidential orders as he was sworn in for a historic second term Monday, pardoning supporters who violently attacked the US Capitol and clamping down on immigration, even as he vowed a new "golden age" for America.

Trump also withdrew the United States from the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization and threatened huge trade tariffs on neighboring Canada and Mexico in a whirlwind return to the White House.

The Republican said in a speech after taking the oath at the Capitol -- in a ceremony held indoors due to freezing weather -- that "America's decline is over" after four years of Democrat Joe Biden's presidency.

"The golden age of America begins right now.

From this day forward our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world," Trump said beneath the ornate dome of the Capitol's Rotunda.

But after the pomp and ceremony it was the showman Trump of his first term -- along with the sometimes strongman-style rhetoric -- who was on display later in the day.

"Could you imagine Biden doing this? I don't think so," Trump told a cheering crowd at a Washington sports arena as he threw them the pens he had used to sign a first round of orders.

Trump, 78, then made his triumphant return to the White House, four years after leaving in disgrace, to complete the most remarkable comeback in US political history.

