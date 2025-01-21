Trump Unleashes First Day Blitz With Promise Of New 'golden Age'
Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2025 | 01:20 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Donald Trump signed a blizzard of divisive presidential orders as he was sworn in for a historic second term Monday, pardoning supporters who violently attacked the US Capitol and clamping down on immigration, even as he vowed a new "golden age" for America.
Trump also withdrew the United States from the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization and threatened huge trade tariffs on neighboring Canada and Mexico in a whirlwind return to the White House.
The Republican said in a speech after taking the oath at the Capitol -- in a ceremony held indoors due to freezing weather -- that "America's decline is over" after four years of Democrat Joe Biden's presidency.
"The golden age of America begins right now.
From this day forward our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world," Trump said beneath the ornate dome of the Capitol's Rotunda.
But after the pomp and ceremony it was the showman Trump of his first term -- along with the sometimes strongman-style rhetoric -- who was on display later in the day.
"Could you imagine Biden doing this? I don't think so," Trump told a cheering crowd at a Washington sports arena as he threw them the pens he had used to sign a first round of orders.
Trump, 78, then made his triumphant return to the White House, four years after leaving in disgrace, to complete the most remarkable comeback in US political history.
Recent Stories
ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative
Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 international companies in 2024
TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland
ADNOC Distribution partners with Emerge to power Abu Dhabi stations with solar e ..
27 injured in 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Taiwan island
Relay For Life 2025 returns to inspire hope for cancer awareness
Punjab medical colleges: First selection list out, cutoff hits 94.36%
ADNOC Gas, EWEC partner to support UAE’s energy transformation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2025
UAE showcases creativity at Maison & Objet Paris Fair
Dubai hosts closed meeting of World Bank Cloud Computing Working Group
More Stories From World
-
Asian markets swing as Trump revives tariff fears on taking office5 minutes ago
-
Trump unleashes first day blitz with promise of new 'golden age'5 minutes ago
-
Afghan Taliban government announces prisoner swap with US5 minutes ago
-
Overall scale of China's manufacturing industry tops world for 15 consecutive years25 minutes ago
-
China adds 12.56 million new urban jobs in 2024, employment situation stable25 minutes ago
-
Over 60,000 urban renewal projects launched in China in 202425 minutes ago
-
China's installed power generation capacity up 14.6 pct in 202425 minutes ago
-
Fire destroys over 500 houses in Jakarta25 minutes ago
-
16 dead, 5 missing in Indonesia landslide: police35 minutes ago
-
Industry, Investment Ministries announce six qualified companies for mining exploration program35 minutes ago
-
Saudi, Romanian Economy Ministers discuss cooperation at WEF 202535 minutes ago
-
Minister of Economy and Planning meets with Chairman of HSBC Holdings35 minutes ago