Trump Unlikely To Participate In Initial Republican Party Primary Debates - Senior Advisor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2023 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Former US President and 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Trump is unlikely to participate in the initial set of Primary debates, senior Trump advisor Jason Miller said in an interview with NewsNation.

"At the moment, President Trump has indicated he is unlikely to participate, at least in the first two debates," Miller said on Tuesday.

Trump is up by double digits in some polls and it would not make sense to debate lower-polling candidates, Miller said.

However, Trump will make a final decision as the debates get closer, Miller said, adding that he is not personally expecting him to take part in them.

Trump foremost looks forward to taking on Joe Biden in the general election, Miller added.

Trump currently leads the pack of Republican presidential nomination contenders, which includes Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former US Vice President Mike Pence and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Fox news is set to host the first Republican Party primary debate for the 2024 election cycle in August.

