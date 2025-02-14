Open Menu

Trump Unveils 'reciprocal Tariffs' Plan Targeting Friends And Foes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) US President Donald Trump inked plans Thursday for sweeping "reciprocal tariffs" that could hit both allies and competitors, in a dramatic escalation of an international trade war that economists warn could fuel inflation at home.

Since taking office, Trump has announced a broad range of tariffs targeting some of America's biggest trading partners, arguing that they would help tackle unfair practices -- and in some cases using the threats to influence policy.

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said Thursday he had decided to impose reciprocal duties, telling reporters that US allies were often "worse than our enemies" on trade.

"Whatever countries charge the United States of America, we will charge them," Trump added.

In particular, he called the European Union "absolutely brutal" in trade ties with Washington.

The levies would be tailored to each US trading partner and consider the tariffs they impose on American goods, alongside taxes seen as "discriminatory," such as value-added taxes (VATs), a White House official said on condition of anonymity.

With the memo Trump signed Thursday, officials including the US trade representative and commerce secretary will propose remedies on a country-by-country basis.

Trump's commerce secretary nominee Howard Lutnick said Thursday that studies should be completed by April 1, and the president could start tariffs as early as April 2.

Washington will begin by examining economies with which the United States has its biggest deficits or "most egregious issues," the White House official added.

"This should be a matter of weeks, in a few months," the official said.

