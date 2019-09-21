(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) President Donald Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy several times during a July phone call to cooperate with an investigation into the activities of former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter, US media reported on Friday.

Earlier, the Washington Post reported that a whistleblower's complaint about Trump's communication with a foreign leader was related to a call with Zelenskyy. According to the complaint, Trump made a promise during the interaction that allegedly compromised national security.

Trump asked Zelenskyy about eight times to cooperate with the US president's personal lawyer, former New York Mayor Rudi Giuliani, on the probe involving Biden's son, the Wall Street Journal said, citing unnamed sources.

Neither the White House nor Biden's campaign released any comment on the story, the report said.

Giuliani has been pressing Kiev to investigate the role Biden played in removing a prosecutor who had been probing Hunter's dealings with a Ukraine gas company.