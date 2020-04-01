Trump Urges Americans to Improve Financial Literacy During Covid-19 Pandemic

The Treasury Department website offers Americans an opportunity to improve their financial literacy and make rational financial decisions amid economic uncertainty created by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, President Donald Trump said in a message on Wednesday that promoted April as National Financial Capability Month

"There are resources available to you and your family through the Department of the Treasury's website that will help you make sound financial decisions in these uncertain times.� Financial literacy is critical throughout all stages of adulthood, especially during crises and unexpected life events," the White House said in a press release.

The release made no direct mention of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

But with most of the nation subject to stay at home rules, Americans have time on their hands to take advantage of the Treasury Department and other resources to help manage shaky finances due to the pandemic and make rational economic decisions as aid recently approved by Congress arrives.

The release noted that the Treasury Department has delayed deadlines for individuals and businesses to pay taxes.