UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Urges Americans To Improve Financial Literacy During Covid-19 Pandemic

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 08:12 PM

Trump Urges Americans to Improve Financial Literacy During Covid-19 Pandemic

The Treasury Department website offers Americans an opportunity to improve their financial literacy and make rational financial decisions amid economic uncertainty created by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, President Donald Trump said in a message on Wednesday that promoted April as National Financial Capability Month

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The Treasury Department website offers Americans an opportunity to improve their financial literacy and make rational financial decisions amid economic uncertainty created by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, President Donald Trump said in a message on Wednesday that promoted April as National Financial Capability Month.

"There are resources available to you and your family through the Department of the Treasury's website that will help you make sound financial decisions in these uncertain times.� Financial literacy is critical throughout all stages of adulthood, especially during crises and unexpected life events," the White House said in a press release.

The release made no direct mention of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

But with most of the nation subject to stay at home rules, Americans have time on their hands to take advantage of the Treasury Department and other resources to help manage shaky finances due to the pandemic and make rational economic decisions as aid recently approved by Congress arrives.

The release noted that the Treasury Department has delayed deadlines for individuals and businesses to pay taxes.

Related Topics

White House Trump April Congress Family All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pervez Elahi demands release of Tableeghi Jamat me ..

14 minutes ago

Football stars back Dubai Sports Council’s ‘Be ..

16 minutes ago

NUST scientists publish Pakistan’s first whole g ..

18 minutes ago

SA asks Islamic world to wait for clarity about CO ..

30 minutes ago

Berlin urges respect for rule of law after Hungary ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Region of Chechnya to Close Borders After ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.