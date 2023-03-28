MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump urged Americans to pray following Russia's decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, though he did not mention the fact that the United States has been storing its nuclear weapons in Europe.

"Here we go!!! Just as I predicted, now we're playing with the 'BIG STUFF.' The 'N' WORD is now being used, front and center. This situation was caused by us ” It's what happens when you have incompetent people running your government. All I can say to you right now is, PRAY," Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social on Monday.

On March 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow and Minsk had agreed to station Russia's tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which does not breach Russia's commitments to the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Putin noted that Russia was not transferring its nuclear weapons to Belarus, but was doing what the US has been doing for decades ” stationing its tactical nuclear weapons on the territories of its allies and training their crews to operate the weapons.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said earlier in the day that the deployment of nuclear warheads on the territory of Belarus without transferring control over them to Minsk does not contradict the provisions of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. In addition, the ministry said that deploying tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of another country is not an innovation in military cooperation between non-nuclear and nuclear powers, emphasizing that NATO has long been practicing joint nuclear missions.