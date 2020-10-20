Trump Urges Attorney General to 'Act Fast' on Probing Hunter Biden

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump urged the Attorney General to "act fast" and appoint a special investigator to investigate possible crimes committed by the son of his Democratic opponent, Hunter Biden.

"This is major corruption," Trump said in an interview with Fox news. "We've got to get the attorney general to act.

He's got to act. And he's got to act fast. He's got to appoint somebody."

Trump was referring to a report in the New York Post which alleged that Hunter Biden helped broker a meeting between his father and Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

The campaign team of Democratic candidate Joe Biden has firmly denied the allegations.