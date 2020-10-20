UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Urges Attorney General To 'Act Fast' On Probing Hunter Biden

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 09:04 PM

Trump Urges Attorney General to 'Act Fast' on Probing Hunter Biden

US President Donald Trump urged the Attorney General to "act fast" and appoint a special investigator to investigate possible crimes committed by the son of his Democratic opponent, Hunter Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump urged the Attorney General to "act fast" and appoint a special investigator to investigate possible crimes committed by the son of his Democratic opponent, Hunter Biden.

"This is major corruption," Trump said in an interview with Fox news. "We've got to get the attorney general to act.

He's got to act. And he's got to act fast. He's got to appoint somebody."

Trump was referring to a report in the New York Post which alleged that Hunter Biden helped broker a meeting between his father and Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

The campaign team of Democratic candidate Joe Biden has firmly denied the allegations.

Related Topics

Corruption Company Trump New York National University Post

Recent Stories

Dubai continues to attract world’s top sports st ..

20 minutes ago

Slovenia's Tratnik wins Giro d'Italia 16th stage

2 minutes ago

Too Early to Talk About Future of OPEC+ Deal Beyon ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Invites Other Countries to Unite to Track D ..

4 minutes ago

Madrid Region Not Ruling Out Curfew to Stop Spread ..

4 minutes ago

Forest dept plants seasonal flowers in Quetta

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.