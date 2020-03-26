UrduPoint.com
Trump Urges Charities to Apply For Small Business Admin. Loans to Weather COVID-19 Crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) President Donald Trump, in a conference call with leaders of more than 140 non-profit organizations, urged them to use loans from the US Small Business Administration (SBA) to help survive the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the White House announced on Wednesday.

"The President highlighted that the new bill his administration negotiated with the Senate makes more SBA money available to nonprofits and allows for generous tax treatment of charitable contributions so that Americans can continue to support our great charities," a White House press pool report said.

Trump also encouraged non-profits such as the Red Cross, Feeding America, Samaritan's Purse, the Salvation Army, Meals on Wheels and others to continue being generous with their time and resources.

While a final version of the $2 trillion relief package approved by the US Senate remains in flux as the House of Representatives prepares to take up the measure, Democrats have objected to a provision in earlier drafts that would bar access to a $350 billion fund for small business for non-profits that except Medicaid funds.

Nonprofits fear the measure would hurt many community based health charities that need Medicaid - a Federal health program for the poor - to provide services in low income communities.

The pandemic has saddled many local charities with increased demands for food, shelter and other basic necessities, yet nonprofits have been hindered or cut off from responding due to issues of cash flow, managing volunteers and technological barriers, according to a report by the University of San Diego's Nonprofit Institute.

