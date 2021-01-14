Trump Urges Citizens to Ease Tensions Amid Reports About More Planned Demonstrations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) US President Donald Trump in a speech urged the US public to ease tensions amid reports that additional demonstrations may take place across the United States.

"I am asking everyone who has ever believed in our agenda to be thinking of ways to ease tensions, calm tempers and help to promote peace in our country," Trump said on Wednesday.

"There has been reporting that additional demonstrations are being planned in the coming days, both here in Washington and across the country. I have been briefed by the US Secret Service on the potential threats. Every American deserves to have their voice heard in a respectful and peaceful way. That is your First Amendment right."

Trump said he condemns last week's riot at the US Capitol, adding that such actions have no place in the United States.