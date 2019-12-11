Trump Urges Congress to Pass Defense Spending, Says He Will Sign It 'Immediately'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged Congress to pass a defense bill that includes new sanctions against Russia so that he can sign the legislation immediately

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged Congress to pass a defense bill that includes new sanctions against Russia so that he can sign the legislation immediately.

The US House is expected to vote later on Wednesday on the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a bill to fund the Pentagon that includes sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and Turkstream pipelines, as well as Turkey and North Korea, among others.

"All of our priorities have made it into the final NDAA: pay raise for our troops, rebuilding our military, paid parental leave, border security, and space force. Congress - don't delay this anymore. I will sign this historic defense legislation immediately," Trump said via Twitter.

House and Senate leaders unveiled the compromise bill late on Monday after weeks of closed-door negotiations. The legislation calls for mandatory sanctions on Russian pipelines and bars military-to-military cooperation with Russia.

It also sanctions Turkey over its acquisition of Russian S-400 air defense systems and prohibits the transfer of F-35s to the country.

The defense spending bill would renew $300 million in security assistance for Ukraine, including for lethal defense weapons.

The measure also creates a new US space force and includes $71.5 billion to pay for ongoing foreign wars or "Overseas Contingency Operations."

The bill also requires reports on China threats and China's overseas investments and military relations with Russia and states that Congress "unequivocally supports Hong Kong."

After Wednesday's House vote, the bill is expected to advance to the Senate before the Pentagon's funding expires on December 20. It would then be forwarded to Trump for his signature.