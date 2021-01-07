UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Urges Everyone At US Capitol To Remain Peaceful, Show Respect For Law

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 01:30 AM

Trump Urges Everyone at US Capitol to Remain Peaceful, Show Respect For Law

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) US President Donald Trump in a statement on Wednesday urged his thousands of supporters that breached the US Capitol Building to remain peaceful and show respect to law enforcement.

"I am asking for everyone at the US Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order - respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue," Trump said via Twitter.

Related Topics

Twitter Trump Women

Recent Stories

EU approves Moderna vaccine

49 minutes ago

India trying to sabotage peace, CPEC, economic act ..

1 hour ago

Sudan Signs Abraham Accords to Normalize Relations ..

1 hour ago

Pak-Korea for enhancing cooperation in trade durin ..

1 hour ago

Biden to Tap Former Supreme Court Nominee Merrick ..

56 minutes ago

EU Commission Receives Letter Calling for Vaccines ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.