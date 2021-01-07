Trump Urges Everyone at US Capitol to Remain Peaceful, Show Respect For Law

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) US President Donald Trump in a statement on Wednesday urged his thousands of supporters that breached the US Capitol Building to remain peaceful and show respect to law enforcement.

"I am asking for everyone at the US Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order - respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue," Trump said via Twitter.