UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Urges Georgia Secretary Of State To Recount Votes In His Favor - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Trump Urges Georgia Secretary of State to Recount Votes in His Favor - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Incumbent US President Donald Trump held a one-hour long phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, during which he urged the official to overturn his election defeat by recalculating the votes, the Washington Post newspaper, which obtained a recording of the conversation, reported on Sunday.

The phone call was also attended by Ryan Germany, the secretary of state's legal counsel.

According to the transcript of the recording, Trump takes turns flattering and then criticizing and even threatening Raffensperger.

"So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state," Trump reportedly said, adding "there's no way I lost Georgia. ... There's no way. We won by hundreds of thousands of votes.

"

The incumbent US president went on to say that if Raffensperger failed to find that amount of votes, he and Germany would be subject to criminal liability for illegally destroying ballots to hinder the investigation.

"That's a criminal offense," Trump said. "And you can't let that happen. That's a big risk to you and to Ryan, your lawyer."

The state of Georgia recounted its ballots for a total of three times, each time revealing that Democrat candidate Joe Biden had beaten Trump by a narrow margin. As a result, Biden won all 16 electors from Georgia.

President-elect Biden's inauguration is scheduled for January 20. Trump, however, has refused to concede, alleging voter fraud, despite his campaign losing nearly all of some 60 legal challenges filed within the past month.

Related Topics

Election Washington Trump Germany Georgia January Criminals Sunday Post All From

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns Niger terror attacks

1 minute ago

Flydubai resumes flights to Saudi Arabia

31 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy, UAE Tourist Guides Associatio ..

31 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;We have a long journey ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi rolls out COVID-19 Saliva Test in more s ..

5 hours ago

Breakbulk Middle East 2021â€™ cooperates with lead ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.