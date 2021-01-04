Trump Urges Georgia Secretary of State to Recount Votes in His Favor - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Incumbent US President Donald Trump held a one-hour long phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, during which he urged the official to overturn his election defeat by recalculating the votes, the Washington Post newspaper, which obtained a recording of the conversation, reported on Sunday.

The phone call was also attended by Ryan Germany, the secretary of state's legal counsel.

According to the transcript of the recording, Trump takes turns flattering and then criticizing and even threatening Raffensperger.

"So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state," Trump reportedly said, adding "there's no way I lost Georgia. ... There's no way. We won by hundreds of thousands of votes.

"

The incumbent US president went on to say that if Raffensperger failed to find that amount of votes, he and Germany would be subject to criminal liability for illegally destroying ballots to hinder the investigation.

"That's a criminal offense," Trump said. "And you can't let that happen. That's a big risk to you and to Ryan, your lawyer."

The state of Georgia recounted its ballots for a total of three times, each time revealing that Democrat candidate Joe Biden had beaten Trump by a narrow margin. As a result, Biden won all 16 electors from Georgia.

President-elect Biden's inauguration is scheduled for January 20. Trump, however, has refused to concede, alleging voter fraud, despite his campaign losing nearly all of some 60 legal challenges filed within the past month.