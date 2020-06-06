Trump Urges Governors to End 'Blanket Lockdown' Imposed on Some US States

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US President Donald Trump on Friday urged governors of some US states to end the "blanket lockdown" they had imposed in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Friday urged governors of some US states to end the "blanket lockdown" they had imposed in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"We want the continued blanket lockdown to end for these states," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump said he does not understand why some governors continue to keep the economies of their states closed and specifically urged the governors of New York and California - two US states most affected by the strict measures to fight the pandemic - to reopen their economies.

By contrast, Trump praised other US states that have returned economic activity to normal while noting that it is possible to do with safety measures in place.

"Look at what is going on in Florida, it is incredible," Trump said.

Earlier on Friday, the US Labor Department said in its monthly employment report that the United States gained 2.5 million jobs in May despite continued business shutdowns forced by the novel coronavirus measures. The US unemployment rate now stands at 13.3 percent, compared with the historic high of 14.7 percent a month ago.