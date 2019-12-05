UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Urges House To Impeach Quickly, Wants Senate To Call Bidens, Pelosi For Testimony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 07:48 PM

Trump Urges House to Impeach Quickly, Wants Senate to Call Bidens, Pelosi for Testimony

US President Donald Trump on Thursday recommended a quick House vote on impeachment to make way for a Senate trial with a witness list that includes Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Congressman Adam Schiff, former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Thursday recommended a quick House vote on impeachment to make way for a Senate trial with a witness list that includes Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Congressman Adam Schiff, former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

"If you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate," Trump said via Twitter. "We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify, and will reveal, for the first time, how corrupt our system really is."

Trump added that a Senate trial would not only demonstrate "how corrupt our system really is" but underscore his efforts to "Clean the Swamp," a reference to corruption in Washington that featured prominently in the 2016 presidential campaign.

The US Constitution mandates a trial in the Senate for an impeached president.

The presidential tweets followed Wednesday testimony by four constitutional law experts before the House Judiciary Committee, on a day that showcased a bitter partisan divide between Republicans and Democrats.

The panel heard from four constitutional law professors from prominent US universities, in which three chosen by Democrats backed impeachment and a fourth chosen by Republicans said the House erred by rushing the process and relying on second-hand witness testimony.

Related Topics

Corruption Senate Washington Vote Twitter Trump Nancy Democrats 2016 National University From

Recent Stories

Afghan woman killed in fire at Greek migrant camp

16 seconds ago

Erdogan Expects NATO Support in Fight Against Kurd ..

18 seconds ago

Workshop on Pakistan's truck art thrilled people

22 seconds ago

Iran Army Chief Declares Country's Defense Industr ..

25 seconds ago

Time ripe for transition from statements to action ..

11 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 celebrates International volunteers Da ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.