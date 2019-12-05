Trump Urges House to Impeach Quickly, Wants Senate to Call Bidens, Pelosi for Testimony

(@FahadShabbir)

US President Donald Trump on Thursday recommended a quick House vote on impeachment to make way for a Senate trial with a witness list that includes Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Congressman Adam Schiff, former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter

"If you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate," Trump said via Twitter. "We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify, and will reveal, for the first time, how corrupt our system really is."

Trump added that a Senate trial would not only demonstrate "how corrupt our system really is" but underscore his efforts to "Clean the Swamp," a reference to corruption in Washington that featured prominently in the 2016 presidential campaign.

The US Constitution mandates a trial in the Senate for an impeached president.

The presidential tweets followed Wednesday testimony by four constitutional law experts before the House Judiciary Committee, on a day that showcased a bitter partisan divide between Republicans and Democrats.

The panel heard from four constitutional law professors from prominent US universities, in which three chosen by Democrats backed impeachment and a fourth chosen by Republicans said the House erred by rushing the process and relying on second-hand witness testimony.