UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Urges Iran To Abandon Nuclear Ambitions

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 10:30 PM

Trump Urges Iran to Abandon Nuclear Ambitions

US President Donald Trump urged Iran on Wednesday to abandon its nuclear ambitions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump urged Iran on Wednesday to abandon its nuclear ambitions.

"Iran must abandon its nuclear ambitions and end its support for terrorism," Trump said in his address to the nation.

US leader promised that Tehran will never obtain nuclear weapons while he is the President of the United States.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear Trump Tehran United States

Recent Stories

SCFD organises workshop on Financial Performance E ..

21 minutes ago

Ruwad’s Board of Directors reviews 2019 Q4 perfo ..

21 minutes ago

ATP Cup results - collated

6 minutes ago

US Ready to Offer Ukraine All Possible Assistance ..

6 minutes ago

Trump Cites Islamic State Defeat as Opening for US ..

6 minutes ago

US Does Not Need Middle East Oil - Trump

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.