Trump Urges Iran To Abandon Nuclear Ambitions
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 10:30 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump urged Iran on Wednesday to abandon its nuclear ambitions.
"Iran must abandon its nuclear ambitions and end its support for terrorism," Trump said in his address to the nation.
US leader promised that Tehran will never obtain nuclear weapons while he is the President of the United States.