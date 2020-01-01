UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Urges Iraq's Prime Minister Urges To Protect US Personnel In Country - White House

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 12:50 AM

Trump Urges Iraq's Prime Minister Urges to Protect US Personnel in Country - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) President Donald Trump during a phone call with Iraq's Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi underscored the need for the country to protect US personnel and facilities amid protests at the American Embassy in Baghdad, the White House said in a readout of a phone call on Tuesday.

"The two leaders discussed regional security issues and President Trump emphasized the need to protect United States personnel and facilities in Iraq," the readout said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister White House Iraq Trump Baghdad United States

Recent Stories

Algeria's richest man stands trial in graft probe

29 minutes ago

Greece's Jewish Community Condemns Anti-Semitic Sl ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid promotes 5,257 members of Duba ..

2 hours ago

Turkish Defense Chief Denies Rift With Russia Over ..

2 hours ago

Russian National Terada Hopes to Receive Time Serv ..

2 hours ago

Montenegrin Party Urges Diplomatic Corps to Stop G ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.