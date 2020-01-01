WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) President Donald Trump during a phone call with Iraq's Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi underscored the need for the country to protect US personnel and facilities amid protests at the American Embassy in Baghdad, the White House said in a readout of a phone call on Tuesday.

"The two leaders discussed regional security issues and President Trump emphasized the need to protect United States personnel and facilities in Iraq," the readout said.