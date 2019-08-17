US President Donald Trump discussed over the telephone with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan the importance of easing tensions with India on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said on Friday

"The President conveyed the importance of India and Pakistan reducing tensions through bilateral dialogue regarding the situation in Jammu and Kashmir," Gidley said in a statement.

The two leaders also discussed steps for building the bilateral relationship between the United States and Pakistan, Gidley said.

On August 5, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed a decree removing Article 370 of the Indian constitution that had ensured a special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

Under the new Indian government initiative, Jammu and Kashmir will be divided into two territories.

India and Pakistan have contended for the Kashmir region - the southern part of which lies in India's Jammu and Kashmir state - since the end of British rule in 1947. Despite a ceasefire reached in 2003 following several armed conflicts, instability in the region continued, leading to the emergence of various extremist groups. Tensions increased earlier this year when the Indian military conducted airstrikes in response to an attack orchestrated by a terrorist group based on the Pakistani side of Kashmir.