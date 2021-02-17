UrduPoint.com
Trump Urges Republicans To Dump McConnell As US Senate Republican Leader - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 04:50 AM

Trump Urges Republicans to Dump McConnell as US Senate Republican Leader - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Former President Donald Trump in a press release urged the Republican party to reject Senator Mitch McConnell as the US Senate Republican leader.

"The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political 'leaders' like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm," Trump said in the release on Tuesday. "If Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again.

"

Trump accused McConnell of having no "credibility" on China because his family has substantial Chinese business holdings.

Moreover, Trump said Democrats play McConnell like a "fiddle," adding that the United States cannot have "third rate" leaders leading the country.

McConnell voted to acquit Trump in his second impeachment trial, but publicly faulted the former president for inciting the riot at the Capitol building on January 6.

