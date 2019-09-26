UrduPoint.com
Trump Urges Republicans To Fight Democratic Attempts To Destroy Party

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 10:29 PM

Trump Urges Republicans to Fight Democratic Attempts to Destroy Party

Democratic attempts to destroy the Republican Party require a unified effort by Republicans to survive, President Donald Trump said in a Twitter statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Democratic attempts to destroy the Republican Party require a unified effort by Republicans to survive, President Donald Trump said in a Twitter statement on Thursday.

"The democrats are trying to destroy the republican party and all that it stands for," trump tweeted in all capital letters.

"stick together, play their game, and fight hard republicans. our country is at stake!

Trump did not elaborate. However partisan tension in Congress has reached new heights with a Democratic effort in the House of Representatives to impeach the president.

An impeached president remains in office unless convicted by a two-thirds majority in the Senate.

