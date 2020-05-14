UrduPoint.com
Trump Urges Senate To Call On Obama To Testify On 'Biggest Political Crime' - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 08:06 PM

US President Donald Trump in a statement on Thursday urged the Senate to call on former President Barack Obama to testify in what he called was the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a statement on Thursday urged the Senate to call on former President Barack Obama to testify in what he called was the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the United States.

"If I were a Senator or Congressman, the first person I would call to testify about the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA, by far, is former President Obama," Trump said via Twitter. "He knew everything. Do it, just do it. No more Mr. Nice Guy. No more talk."

Trump was referring to the recent release of documents suggesting Obama knew the Justice Department and FBI created a crime to prosecute his former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and illegally spied on other members of the Trump campaign.

