Trump Urges Support for Law Enforcement After Protesters Storm Capitol Building

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) US President Donald Trump in a statement on Wednesday urged support for Capitol Police and law enforcement after his supporters stormed the US Capitol Building.

"Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement.

They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful," Trump said via Twitter.

US Congress was in the middle of verifying the results of the US election but the Senate and House of Representatives went into recess due to the breach. The storming of the building led to an armed standoff between protesters and police, images showed.