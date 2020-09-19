Trump urges Supreme Court nomination 'without delay'

UrduPoint.com
Sat 19th September 2020 | 08:44 PM

US President Donald Trump on Saturday urged Republican lawmakers to back his upcoming nomination for the Supreme Court "without delay" as the issue roiled the election campaign

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump on Saturday urged Republican lawmakers to back his upcoming nomination for the Supreme Court "without delay" as the issue roiled the election campaign.

"We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices," Trump tweeted after the death Friday of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"We have this obligation, without delay!"

