Trump Urges US Congress to Revoke Section 230 of Communications Decency Act

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump urged Congress on Friday to revoke Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which provides online platforms protection from civil liabilities for removing harmful or illegal content.

"Section 230 should be revoked by Congress. Until then, it will be regulated!" Trump said via Twitter.

The US president accused Twitter of doing nothing in order to stop "lies and propaganda," which, according to Trump, are being put out by China and the Democratic Party.

"They have targeted Republicans, Conservatives and the President of the United States," Trump said.

On Thursday evening, Trump signed an executive order that could open the door for Federal regulators to fine online platforms, such as Twitter, Facebook, and Google, for censoring online content. The move came after Twitter on Tuesday flagged tweets on mail-in ballots published by the president for potentially misleading information.

On Friday morning, the social media company flagged Trump's tweet for breaching rules on glorifying violence. The US president said in the tweet that soldiers may open fire if looting in the city of Minneapolis continues.