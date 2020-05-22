Trump urges US reopening as China premier warns of challenges

President Donald Trump pressed for a further reopening of the United States as job losses mount from coronavirus shutdowns, while China's premier warned of "immense" economic challenges even as the Asian giant emerges from the worst of the pandemic

Calls to kickstart the world's two largest economies came as large parts of Europe continued to resume normal life as the crisis there abates, with more shops opening and beaches welcoming tourists.

But the lifting of restrictions in some places comes despite virus cases passing five million globally, with the disease continuing its march in Latin America and Russia.

Trump, with an eye on his re-election prospects in November, made it clear he hoped more US state governors would move towards a loosening of anti-virus restrictions.

"We did the right thing but we now want to get going.

.. you'll break the country if you don't," he told African-American leaders in Michigan.

Another 2.43 million Americans were put out of work last week, the Labor Department said Thursday, bringing the total of newly jobless to 38.6 million since lockdowns were put in place.

The Republican incumbent also talked about reopening places of worship, something he had initially hoped would be done by Easter Sunday, saying it was important to the nation's healing.

"People want to be in their churches," Trump said. "They're so important in terms of the psyche of our country."The president has adopted the theme of "Transitioning Back to Greatness" as states reopen at different speeds.

Deaths are still mounting in the US, with the total surpassing 94,000, and Trump ordered flags at Federal buildings be flown at half-staff for three days for the victims.