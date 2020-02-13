Trump Urges US Senate Not to Tie His Hands on Iran by Passing War Powers Resolution

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Senator Tim Kaine's proposed War Powers Resolution will send a "very bad signal" to Iran if it is passed by the US Senate, President Donald Trump said in two statements on Wednesday.

"If my hands were tied, Iran would have a field day. Sends a very bad signal. The Democrats are only doing this as an attempt to embarrass the Republican Party. Don't let it happen!" Trump said via Twitter.

Trump argued in a second Twitter message that the resolution, if passed, would threaten US national security by sending a signal of national weakness to Iran.

"It is very important for our Country's SECURITY that the United States Senate not vote for the Iran War Powers Resolution. We are doing very well with Iran and this is not the time to show weakness. Americans overwhelmingly support our attack on terrorist Soleimani," Trump said, referring to the US drone attack that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad.

The measure, would require Trump to request congressional authorization before proceeding with any military action against Iran