Trump urges 'violent' police crackdown as Harris campaigns in Nevada

Erie, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Donald Trump on Sunday used a speech in key swing state Pennsylvania to urge a "violent" police crackdown on crime in the United States, while his White House rival Kamala Harris emphasized the need for immigration reform at a rally in Nevada.

Pennsylvania is considered the most important of the seven toss-up states that will likely decide the November 5 presidential election, but Nevada is also one of the key battlegrounds.

The Republican former president and current candidate, who held a similar rally in swing state Wisconsin on Saturday, reprised his dark, racially charged message about an America crumbling under "invasion" by violent migrants and other criminals.

Recounting isolated -- but widely publicized -- incidents of thieves staging brazen daylight robberies of shops in major cities, Trump got a loud cheer when he said police should become "extraordinarily rough."

Criminals, he said, "have to be taught" and this could be done "if you had one really violent day."

"One rough hour -- and I mean real rough -- the word would get out and it would end immediately," Trump said.

"The police aren't allowed to do their job" because "the liberal left won't let them."

Harris, the vice president and Democratic candidate, addressed the "serious problems" of border security at a rally in Las Vegas later in the day, where she reeled off her usual stump speech, emphasizing the economy, health care and the need for immigration reform.

"As president, I will double the resources for the Department of Justice to go after the transnational cartels," Harris said.

"We know Donald Trump won't solve them. When he was president, he did nothing to fix our immigration system," she added, calling for comprehensive reform but without offering details.

As on Saturday in Wisconsin, Trump spent much of his speech painting a picture of a failing United States, inundated by what he said was the "massive number of savage criminal aliens that Kamala Harris has allowed to invade."

He claimed "terrorists are pouring into our country" and cited "a big prison in the Congo, in Africa," as the source of "a lot of people" last week.

Anti-immigrant sentiment has been at the core of Trump's appeal in economically depressed, majority-white parts of the country ever since his 2016 presidential victory, but the rhetoric is turning ever more extreme as election day nears.

Following record numbers of illegal border crossings earlier in President Joe Biden's administration, a tightening of rules -- to the consternation of immigrant rights and civil liberties groups -- led to a plunge in numbers this year.

Crime, including murder, is also in steep decline nationwide, the FBI says.

Trump has long prided himself on his ability to coin insulting nicknames or slurs for his opponents and on Sunday, he repeated one that he aired on Saturday, calling Harris -- a former top California prosecutor and US senator -- "mentally impaired."

"Crooked Joe Biden became mentally impaired. sad. But lying Kamala Harris, honestly, I believe she was born that way," Trump said to loud laughter from the crowd.

Harris did not address Trump's comments during her rally in Vegas, instead focusing on her usual bread-and-butter issues -- protecting access to abortion services and putting more money in the pockets of everyday Americans.

"When Congress passes a bill to restore reproductive freedom, as president of the United States, I will proudly sign it into law," she told supporters.