UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Urges VP Pence Not To Certify Biden Victory In Congress

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 12:11 AM

Trump urges VP Pence not to certify Biden victory in Congress

President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged his deputy Mike Pence not to certify Joe Biden's election victory at a Congress session starting later in the day, repeating unfounded allegations of vote fraud

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged his deputy Mike Pence not to certify Joe Biden's election victory at a Congress session starting later in the day, repeating unfounded allegations of vote fraud.

"If Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election," Trump told cheering supporters outside the White House. "He has the absolute right to do it.

"Mike Pence is going to have to come through for us, and if he doesn't, that will be a sad day for our country."Trump rebuked "weak" Republicans planning to go along with the certification, accusing them of having "turned a blind eye" and threatening them with Primary challenges in future elections.

Related Topics

Election Vote White House Trump Congress Sad

Recent Stories

RSS inspired BJP regime executing pogrom against M ..

4 minutes ago

RugbyU: South African Currie Cup result

4 minutes ago

Pakistan exports up by 18.3 % in Dec, 7.2 % in Nov ..

4 minutes ago

German Health Minister Speaks Against Spacing Out ..

4 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo launches new Mountain Bicycles experien ..

2 hours ago

Ireland closes schools due to 'tsunami' virus surg ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.