Trump Using Anti-Russia Defense Funding For Border Wall Weakens US Security - Senator

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) President Donald Trump moving funds earmarked for European defenses to help build a wall on the US-Mexico border represents another victory for Russia and weakens national security, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said in a press release on Thursday.

The Pentagon earlier this week said it diverted $3.6 billion in military funding for building a wall on the southern border - including $1.8 billion from overseas projects.

"President Trump is taking $771 million from the European Defense Initiative, which is a program requested by our military commanders and designed to respond to Russian aggression in Europe," Schumer said.

The president, he added, is harming US national security while helping Russian President Vladimir Putin. Schumer also accused Trump of "slow-walking" US military aid for Ukraine.

The list, released by the Pentagon on Wednesday, shows impacted US overseas projects on bases in the United Kingdom, Estonia, Bulgaria, Germany, Poland, Turkey, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Norway, Romania, Spain and in other countries.

