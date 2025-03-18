Trump Veers Towards Courts Clash Over Migrant Flights
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2025 | 10:00 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) US President Donald Trump barreled toward a showdown with the courts Monday after his administration expelled alleged members of a Venezuelan gang under little-used, centuries-old wartime legislation.
Trump, already pushing the law to its limits on several fronts, also claimed he had annulled pardons issued by Joe Biden on the grounds that his Democratic predecessor supposedly used an autopen for his signature.
The Republican's moves to a mass power in the executive have increasingly raised fears that he will defy the judiciary, upending or at least reinterpreting the constitutional balance of power in the United States.
A Federal judge held a hearing Monday on whether the White House had deliberately ignored his orders by flying more than 200 people to El Salvador, where the Trump administration is paying the authorities to imprison the deportees.
Justice Department lawyers told Judge James Boasberg that the deportees had already left the United States when the judge issued his written order barring their departure, according to media reports.
