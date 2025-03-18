Open Menu

Trump Veers Towards Courts Clash Over Migrant Flights

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2025 | 10:00 AM

Trump veers towards courts clash over migrant flights

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) US President Donald Trump barreled toward a showdown with the courts Monday after his administration expelled alleged members of a Venezuelan gang under little-used, centuries-old wartime legislation.

Trump, already pushing the law to its limits on several fronts, also claimed he had annulled pardons issued by Joe Biden on the grounds that his Democratic predecessor supposedly used an autopen for his signature.

The Republican's moves to a mass power in the executive have increasingly raised fears that he will defy the judiciary, upending or at least reinterpreting the constitutional balance of power in the United States.

A Federal judge held a hearing Monday on whether the White House had deliberately ignored his orders by flying more than 200 people to El Salvador, where the Trump administration is paying the authorities to imprison the deportees.

Justice Department lawyers told Judge James Boasberg that the deportees had already left the United States when the judge issued his written order barring their departure, according to media reports.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2025

40 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2025

1 hour ago
 Bahi Ajman Palace & Coral Beach Resort Host Charit ..

Bahi Ajman Palace & Coral Beach Resort Host Charity Iftar at Historic Ajman Muse ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Consulate & Business Council Dubai Host S ..

Pakistan Consulate & Business Council Dubai Host Suhoor to Promote HEMS 2025

6 hours ago
 NPC holds polling to elect new governing body

NPC holds polling to elect new governing body

10 hours ago
 Pakistan to win war on terror: Ahsan

Pakistan to win war on terror: Ahsan

10 hours ago
Major search underway off Cyprus after migrant boa ..

Major search underway off Cyprus after migrant boat capsizes

10 hours ago
 Sudan army makes gains as battle for Khartoum inte ..

Sudan army makes gains as battle for Khartoum intensifies

10 hours ago
 RSF shelling kills six as Sudan army inches closer ..

RSF shelling kills six as Sudan army inches closer to retaking Khartoum

10 hours ago
 China stimulus hopes help stock markets rise

China stimulus hopes help stock markets rise

10 hours ago
 UN chief to meet rival Cyprus leaders

UN chief to meet rival Cyprus leaders

10 hours ago
 Balochistan govt opens doors to employment abroad ..

Balochistan govt opens doors to employment abroad for youth

10 hours ago

More Stories From World