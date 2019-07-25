UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Vetoes Bans On Arms Transfers To Saudi Arabia, UAE - Letters To Senate

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 30 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:37 AM

Trump Vetoes Bans on Arms Transfers to Saudi Arabia, UAE - Letters to Senate

US President Donald Trump in multiple letters to Congress said he rejected resolutions that call for prohibiting weapons transfers to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and several other countries

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump in multiple letters to Congress said he rejected resolutions that call for prohibiting weapons transfers to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and several other countries.

In June, Congress passed several resolutions to block the Trump administration from executing pending arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

"I am returning herewith without my approval S.J. Res. 38, a joint resolution that would prohibit the issuance of export licenses for the proposed transfer of defense articles, defense services, and technical data to support the manufacture of the Aurora Fuzing System for the Paveway IV Precision Guided Bomb Program in regard to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

This resolution would weaken America's global competitiveness and damage the important relationships we share with our allies and partners," Trump said in a letter to the US Senate on Wednesday.

Trump rejected two other resolutions in separate letters, with more likely to come, which prohibited transferring laser-guided and precisions munitions to the UAE among other countries in Europe.

Related Topics

Resolution Senate Europe UAE Trump Aurora Ireland United Kingdom Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates June Congress From Share

Recent Stories

Two die as rain water inundates house's basement

2 minutes ago

Phelps hails 'incredible' Milak after losing world ..

2 minutes ago

Cricketer Imam-ul-Haq exposed for cheating on mult ..

14 minutes ago

Induction of New Indigenous IFE System for PIA

16 minutes ago

Opelka upsets two-time defending champion Isner in ..

10 minutes ago

Maldives May Open Embassy in Moscow by Mid-2020 - ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.