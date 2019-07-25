Trump Vetoes Bans on Arms Transfers to Saudi Arabia, UAE - Letters to Senate

(@imziishan)

US President Donald Trump in multiple letters to Congress said he rejected resolutions that call for prohibiting weapons transfers to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and several other countries

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump in multiple letters to Congress said he rejected resolutions that call for prohibiting weapons transfers to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and several other countries.

In June, Congress passed several resolutions to block the Trump administration from executing pending arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

"I am returning herewith without my approval S.J. Res. 38, a joint resolution that would prohibit the issuance of export licenses for the proposed transfer of defense articles, defense services, and technical data to support the manufacture of the Aurora Fuzing System for the Paveway IV Precision Guided Bomb Program in regard to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

This resolution would weaken America's global competitiveness and damage the important relationships we share with our allies and partners," Trump said in a letter to the US Senate on Wednesday.

Trump rejected two other resolutions in separate letters, with more likely to come, which prohibited transferring laser-guided and precisions munitions to the UAE among other countries in Europe.