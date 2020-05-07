UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Vetoes Congressional Resolution Limiting War Powers Against Iran - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 02:30 AM

Trump Vetoes Congressional Resolution Limiting War Powers Against Iran - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in a statement that he has vetoed a resolution that limits his ability to conduct military operations against Iran without congressional approval.

"Today, I vetoed S.J. Res. 68, which purported to direct me to terminate the use of United States Armed Forces in hostilities against Iran," Trump said on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Resolution Iran Trump United States

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo operating 100 daily cargo flight ..

46 minutes ago

Evangelical Community of Egypt supports call to pr ..

1 hour ago

Burj Khalifa dazzles with 393,000 lights in four d ..

1 hour ago

Department of Health, Daman, seven leading healthc ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Culture launches Dubai Festival for Youth Th ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,687 new COVID cases, 9 more ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.