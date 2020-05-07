Trump Vetoes Congressional Resolution Limiting War Powers Against Iran - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in a statement that he has vetoed a resolution that limits his ability to conduct military operations against Iran without congressional approval.

"Today, I vetoed S.J. Res. 68, which purported to direct me to terminate the use of United States Armed Forces in hostilities against Iran," Trump said on Wednesday.