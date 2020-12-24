Trump Vetoes Defense Budget, Calling It 'Gift' to China, Russia - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he refused to sign the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) because it is a gift to China and Russia.

"I am returning, without my approval, H.R.

6395, the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021," Trump said in a notice to the US House of Representatives. "Unfortunately, the Act fails to include critical national security measures, includes provisions that fail to respect our veterans and our military's history, and contradicts efforts by my Administration to put America first in our national security and foreign policy actions.

Trump also said the budget is a "gift" to China and Russia.