UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Via Twitter Invites Kim To Meet At DMZ To Shake Hands, 'Say Hello'

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 04:10 AM

Trump Via Twitter Invites Kim to Meet at DMZ to Shake Hands, 'Say Hello'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump in a Twitter post invited North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to meet him at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) on the Korean Peninsula in coming days.

"After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon).

While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!" Trump tweeted from the G20 in Japan on Friday.

Related Topics

China Twitter Trump Japan South Korea North Korea Kim Jong Post From

Recent Stories

EU and Mercosur reach agreement on trade

3 hours ago

UAE-Kyrgyzstan Political Consultations Committee d ..

4 hours ago

WHO Records Decrease in Ebola Cases in DR Congo Ye ..

4 hours ago

Tourists Retain Hotel Bookings Despite Recent Terr ..

4 hours ago

Fact of Putin-May Meeting Positive - Peskov

4 hours ago

Serbs in Northern Kosovo to Halt Trade in Protest ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.