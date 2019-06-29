Trump Via Twitter Invites Kim to Meet at DMZ to Shake Hands, 'Say Hello'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump in a Twitter post invited North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to meet him at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) on the Korean Peninsula in coming days.

"After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon).

While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!" Trump tweeted from the G20 in Japan on Friday.