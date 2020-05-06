UrduPoint.com
Trump, Vietnam Prime Minister Vow To Cooperate On COVID-19 Economic Recovery - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 seconds ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 10:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) President Donald Trump and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed in a telephone conversation to continue joint efforts to foster economic recovery as their nations battle the coronavirus, the White House said on Wednesday.

"President Trump thanked Prime Minister Phuc for the close cooperation and transparency between the United States and Vietnam as both nations stand together in the fight to defeat the coronavirus. Both leaders agreed to continue working together to promote a swift economic recovery and to expand the strong United States-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership, as the two nations celebrate 25 years of diplomatic relations," the readout said.

Vietnam has reported 271 COVID-19 cases, of which 232 patients have recovered, with no data on deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

By comparison, the US remains the world's most infected nation, with 1.2 million cases and nearly 71,500 deaths.

