UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Visits El Paso In Light Of Walmart Massacre Amid Some Protests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 04:10 AM

Trump Visits El Paso in Light of Walmart Massacre Amid Some Protests

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump visited the Texas city of El Paso in light of the mass shooting that killed 22 people over the weekend which spurred some locals to protest claiming the president's rhetoric helped fuel the crisis.

On Saturday morning, dozens of people were killed when a gunman opened fire in a Walmart shopping center in El Paso. The suspect was identified by police as 21-year-old white supremacist Patrick Crusius.

As Trump visited a local hospital to meet victims of the shooting on Wednesday, a large group of El Pasoans gathered at a nearby parking lot prior to his arrival to protest his visit. Protesters held signs claiming Trump has blood on his hands after the shooting and condemned his "hate speech."

Upon arrival, the president and First Lady Melania Trump were greeted by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, and El Paso Mayor Dee Margo.

Meanwhile, the president's arrival caused major road closures throughout the city, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Democratic local leaders including presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke and El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar have blamed Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric for fueling the hate crime that lead to a gunman to travel from Dallas to El Paso to carry out his shooting.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump said he would "do something" about White Supremacy and other hate groups in the country.

Although politicians like O'Rourke and Escobar called Trump a racist following the incident, it appears El Pasoans mourning are trying to leave the politics out of it.

Earlier, Trump also visited Dayton, Ohio where a shooting incident killed nine people on Sunday. Police said they neutralized the shooter, identified as 24-year-old Conner Betts, who reportedly had supported progressive Democratic candidates including Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren.

The White House during both trips said media was not allowed into the hospitals because the president wanted to meet with the victims' families. The trips were not about photo ops, a White House spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Fire Protest Police Governor White House Visit Trump Road Lead Dayton El Paso Dallas Melania Trump Sunday Media From Walmart Blood

Recent Stories

DarkMatter and Khalifa University Launch CyberSecu ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed sends condolences on death of f ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Guin ..

5 hours ago

Germany Warns New Israeli Homes in West Bank Under ..

3 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar receives Emirati delegation

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Bu ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.