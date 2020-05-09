Trump Visits WWII Memorial to Commemorate Victory Day

US President Donald Trump visited World War II memorial in Washington to commemorate Victory Day in Europe over Nazi Germany

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump visited World War II memorial in Washington to commemorate Victory Day in Europe over Nazi Germany.

The American leader greeted several US veterans who fought against fascists. One of them, 100-year-old Steven Melnikoff, participated in the D-Day invasion of Normandy, France, in June 1945.

Another one, Gregory Melikian, 97, was the first soldier who sent the coded message about the unconditional surrender of Germany.

Trump, accompanied by his wife, kept silence during the whole ceremony. He paid tribute to the veterans stopping in front of columns that symbolized different branches of the US military.

The 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II is observed annually on May 8 in Europe and May 9 in Russia and the post-Soviet countries.